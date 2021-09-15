2,368 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,182. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

