24,395 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

