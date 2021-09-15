24,537 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 71,306 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 550,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,758,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

