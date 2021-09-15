26,909 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 9,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

