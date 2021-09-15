$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 268,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $884.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.