$277.99 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report $277.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.69 million and the lowest is $263.96 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. 1,100,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

