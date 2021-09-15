$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,164,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,532,000 after buying an additional 1,255,150 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 295.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 118,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,453,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 82,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

