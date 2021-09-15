3,174 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

