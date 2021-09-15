37,226 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 246,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,836,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

