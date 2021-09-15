$387.06 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post $387.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.68 million. Seagen posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.09. 484,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,915. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 278.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

