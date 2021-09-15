3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,669.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 1,294,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.