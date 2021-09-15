418 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $645.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.00 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $600.32 and its 200 day moving average is $538.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

