45,799 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 218,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,747.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 606,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 574,126 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 26,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

