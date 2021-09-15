$490.55 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.50 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $483.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 434,045 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

