$50.62 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $50.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.32 million to $50.93 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $202.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,205. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.