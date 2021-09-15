$555.59 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post $555.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.70 million and the lowest is $536.00 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

PLCE traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,891. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 75.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $356,000.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

