$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $234.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. IMAX has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $991.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

