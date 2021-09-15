$699.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $699.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.90 million and the highest is $704.53 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

LAZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.