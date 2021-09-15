725 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

VUG stock opened at $303.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

