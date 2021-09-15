$76.10 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report sales of $76.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $97.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,959.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $228.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,968,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

