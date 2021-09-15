$76.10 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report sales of $76.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $97.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,959.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $228.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $755.25 million, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,968,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.