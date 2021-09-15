$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

GLOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 199,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,523. The company has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

