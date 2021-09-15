$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.51 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $72.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 199,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,523. The company has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.