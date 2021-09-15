8,793 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 201,732 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

