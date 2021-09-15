89,105 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,877,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $3,656,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 109,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

