A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 2,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 755,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

