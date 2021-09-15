Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AADI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

