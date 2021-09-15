Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

AWP opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

