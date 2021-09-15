abrdn plc Has $258.83 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $258,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

ACN traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.14. 29,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.70. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

