abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,674 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $225,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 86,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

CSCO stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. 933,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

