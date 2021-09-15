abrdn plc Sells 9,984 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $751.00. 552,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $743.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $695.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

