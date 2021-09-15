Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 86.7% in August

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

