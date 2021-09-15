ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ACM Research by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

