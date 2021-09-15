Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADGI) Quiet Period To End on September 15th

Adagio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADGI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Adagio Therapeutics had issued 18,200,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $309,400,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

