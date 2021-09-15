Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 742.0% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

