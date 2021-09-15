Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5,288 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 182.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

