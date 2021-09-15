Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5,288 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
