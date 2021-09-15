Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEVF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADEVF remained flat at $$20.23 during trading hours on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.