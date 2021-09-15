ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

ADTX opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.