Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading Down 7.7%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.05 and last traded at $104.17. Approximately 7,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 481,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.83.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

