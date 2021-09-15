Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2,574.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

