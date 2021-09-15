Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 4,131.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Acacia Research worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acacia Research by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

