Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 532,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 430,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

GGN stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

