Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $992,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 698,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $470,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,449,000 after buying an additional 2,027,056 shares in the last quarter.

BBIN opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

