Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,845 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.