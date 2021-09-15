AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 805.9% in August

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 805.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.