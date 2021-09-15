Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 22.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 279.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

