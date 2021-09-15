Aigen Investment Management LP Has $359,000 Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

