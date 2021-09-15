Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $429,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $495.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $244.03 and a one year high of $505.82. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

