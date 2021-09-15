Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,363 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its stake in Tennant by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tennant by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE TNC opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

