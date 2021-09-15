Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 108.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.86 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day moving average is $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

