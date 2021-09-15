Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

ABNB traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock worth $319,883,504. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,177,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

