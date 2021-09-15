Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

EPA:AIR opened at €112.76 ($132.66) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.35.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

